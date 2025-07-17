Insider’s View: Deciphering AAON Inc (AAON)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The price of AAON Inc (NASDAQ: AAON) closed at $74.27 in the last session, up 0.03% from day before closing price of $74.25. In other words, the price has increased by $0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.25 million shares were traded. AAON stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.33.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AAON’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

On February 28, 2025, CJS Securities Upgraded its rating to Market Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $110.

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on October 28, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $114 to $130.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 ’25 when Wichman Gordon Douglas sold 21,302 shares for $104.48 per share. The transaction valued at 2,225,563 led to the insider holds 8,754 shares of the business.

Wichman Gordon Douglas sold 3,975 shares of AAON for $420,356 on May 19 ’25. The Executive Director now owns 8,754 shares after completing the transaction at $105.75 per share. On May 06 ’25, another insider, Fields Gary D, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 37,189 shares for $98.20 each. As a result, the insider received 3,652,079 and left with 63,714 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AAON now has a Market Capitalization of 6043059712 and an Enterprise Value of 6037893632. As of this moment, AAON’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.602.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AAON is 0.94, which has changed by -0.21274573 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AAON has reached a high of $144.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.63%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -27.97%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AAON traded on average about 917.11K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1244670 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 81.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.22M. Insiders hold about 17.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.02% stake in the company. Shares short for AAON as of 1749772800 were 2834752 with a Short Ratio of 3.55, compared to 1747267200 on 2967589. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2834752 and a Short% of Float of 5.2600004.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AAON is 0.36, which was 0.34 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0045791245The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.52. The current Payout Ratio is 20.84% for AAON, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-06 with an ex-dividend date of 1749168000. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2023-08-17 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for AAON Inc (AAON) is a result of the insights provided by 5.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.18 and $1.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.04. EPS for the following year is $2.67, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $2.78 and $2.56.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $326.15M. It ranges from a high estimate of $342.1M to a low estimate of $315M. As of the current estimate, AAON Inc’s year-ago sales were $313.57MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $393.68M. There is a high estimate of $408M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $366.2M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.2BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.61B and the low estimate is $1.55B.