Insider’s View: Deciphering Co-Diagnostics Inc (CODX)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The price of Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CODX) closed at $0.27 in the last session, up 0.72% from day before closing price of $0.27. In other words, the price has increased by $0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.95 million shares were traded. CODX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.285 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2603.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CODX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.23 and its Current Ratio is at 4.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

On December 29, 2021, Sidoti started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CODX now has a Market Capitalization of 9004609 and an Enterprise Value of -10101522. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -2.888 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.273.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CODX is 0.53, which has changed by -0.79924244 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CODX has reached a high of $2.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.35%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -59.67%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CODX traded on average about 618.86K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1644090 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 33.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.68M. Insiders hold about 9.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.44% stake in the company. Shares short for CODX as of 1749772800 were 282095 with a Short Ratio of 0.46, compared to 1747267200 on 166099. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 282095 and a Short% of Float of 0.91.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.68 and -$0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.68. EPS for the following year is -$0.34, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$0.34.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $300k. It ranges from a high estimate of $300k to a low estimate of $300k. As of the current estimate, Co-Diagnostics Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.66MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $300k. There is a high estimate of $300k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $300k.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CODX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $950k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $950k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $950k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.92M