Insider’s View: Deciphering Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The price of Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) closed at $951.37 in the last session, down -1.69% from day before closing price of $967.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.94 million shares were traded. COST stock price reached its highest trading level at $968.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $950.13.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at COST’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 57.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.52 and its Current Ratio is at 1.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on April 11, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $975.

On December 05, 2024, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $1000 to $1050.

On October 22, 2024, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $1016.Bernstein initiated its Outperform rating on October 22, 2024, with a $1016 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 14 ’25 when Rubanenko Yoram sold 4,000 shares for $974.96 per share. The transaction valued at 3,899,852 led to the insider holds 5,774 shares of the business.

Rubanenko Yoram bought 4,000 shares of COST for $3,899,850 on Jul 14 ’25. On Jun 18 ’25, another insider, DECKER SUSAN L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 547 shares for $980.00 each. As a result, the insider received 536,058 and left with 11,531 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COST now has a Market Capitalization of 421910708224 and an Enterprise Value of 432523706368. As of this moment, Costco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 53.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 47.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.609 whereas that against EBITDA is 34.763.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for COST is 0.97, which has changed by 0.15296733 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, COST has reached a high of $1078.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $793.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.38%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, COST traded on average about 2.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2002380 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 443.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 442.62M. Insiders hold about 0.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.64% stake in the company. Shares short for COST as of 1749772800 were 5131365 with a Short Ratio of 2.74, compared to 1747267200 on 6168845. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5131365 and a Short% of Float of 1.16.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for COST is 4.78, which was 4.78 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0049396497The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.64. The current Payout Ratio is 26.32% for COST, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-02 with an ex-dividend date of 1746144000. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2000-01-14 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.