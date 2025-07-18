Insider’s View: Deciphering DeFi Development Corp (DFDV)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The price of DeFi Development Corp (NASDAQ: DFDV) closed at $26.74 in the last session, down -11.92% from day before closing price of $30.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$11.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.77 million shares were traded. DFDV stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.54.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DFDV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.78 and its Current Ratio is at 2.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on June 16, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 ’25 when LEMOS MARCELO bought 5,243 shares for $43.55 per share.

JANOVER BLAKE sold 738,632 shares of DFDV for $3,999,997 on Apr 04 ’25. The CHIEF COMMERICAL OFFICER now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $5.42 per share. On Sep 03 ’24, another insider, LEMOS MARCELO, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 12,400 shares for $0.51 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,324 and bolstered with 40,739 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DFDV now has a Market Capitalization of 502121056 and an Enterprise Value of 308001536. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 199.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 94.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 155.895 whereas that against EBITDA is -116.29.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DFDV is -7.00, which has changed by 26.625648 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DFDV has reached a high of $53.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 294.04%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DFDV traded on average about 2.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1960890 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 10.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.10M. Insiders hold about 51.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DFDV as of 1749772800 were 1055344 with a Short Ratio of 0.51, compared to 1747267200 on 775859. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1055344 and a Short% of Float of 11.75.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0