Insider’s View: Deciphering Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The price of Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE: EMN) closed at $77.13 in the last session, down -2.29% from day before closing price of $78.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.15 million shares were traded. EMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.495 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.09.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EMN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.79 and its Current Ratio is at 1.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

On April 09, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform but kept the price unchanged to $91.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on April 04, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $101.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 ’25 when Caveness Michelle H sold 1,147 shares for $98.51 per share. The transaction valued at 112,991 led to the insider holds 1,167 shares of the business.

Caveness Michelle H bought 1,147 shares of EMN for $112,991 on Mar 03 ’25. On Feb 26 ’25, another insider, Costa Mark J, who serves as the CEO & Board Chair of the company, sold 4,834 shares for $100.08 each. As a result, the insider received 483,787 and left with 446,586 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EMN now has a Market Capitalization of 8905428992 and an Enterprise Value of 13383461888. As of this moment, Eastman’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.96.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EMN is 1.23, which has changed by -0.21201837 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EMN has reached a high of $114.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.90%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EMN traded on average about 1.83M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1806720 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 115.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.60M. Insiders hold about 0.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.07% stake in the company. Shares short for EMN as of 1749772800 were 3114714 with a Short Ratio of 1.78, compared to 1747267200 on 4002161. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3114714 and a Short% of Float of 3.1300000000000003.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for EMN is 3.30, which was 3.28 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.041550543The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.24. The current Payout Ratio is 42.47% for EMN, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-13 with an ex-dividend date of 1749772800. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2011-10-04 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 15.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.91, with high estimates of $2.17 and low estimates of $1.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.11 and $6.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.38. EPS for the following year is $8.23, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $9.0 and $7.17.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.32B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.38B to a low estimate of $2.25B. As of the current estimate, Eastman Chemical Co’s year-ago sales were $2.36BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.44B. There is a high estimate of $2.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.39B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.38BBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.82B and the low estimate is $8.97B.