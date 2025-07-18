Insider’s View: Deciphering Energous Corp (WATT)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The price of Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) closed at $0.4 in the last session, up 2.87% from day before closing price of $0.39. In other words, the price has increased by $2.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.11 million shares were traded. WATT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.405 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3851.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WATT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.85 and its Current Ratio is at 4.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

On April 05, 2024, Ladenburg Thalmann Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $3.50 to $2.

Ladenburg Thalmann Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 01, 2019, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WATT now has a Market Capitalization of 13722793 and an Enterprise Value of 1098797. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.049 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.077.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WATT is 0.69, which has changed by -0.6082569 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WATT has reached a high of $2.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.88%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WATT traded on average about 1.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1982070 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 34.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.87M. Insiders hold about 0.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.88% stake in the company. Shares short for WATT as of 1749772800 were 1197313 with a Short Ratio of 1.03, compared to 1747267200 on 2931586. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1197313 and a Short% of Float of 3.5099998.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0