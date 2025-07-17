Insider’s View: Deciphering Gilead Sciences, Inc (GILD)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The price of Gilead Sciences, Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) closed at $109.85 in the last session, up 0.72% from day before closing price of $109.06. In other words, the price has increased by $0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.96 million shares were traded. GILD stock price reached its highest trading level at $110.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $108.57.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GILD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.23 and its Current Ratio is at 1.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.16.

On March 04, 2025, Oppenheimer reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $115 to $132.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on February 18, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $120.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 15 ’25 when Mercier Johanna sold 3,000 shares for $111.03 per share. The transaction valued at 333,090 led to the insider holds 117,168 shares of the business.

Dickinson Andrew D sold 2,500 shares of GILD for $277,575 on Jul 15 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 162,610 shares after completing the transaction at $111.03 per share. On Jul 15 ’25, another insider, JOHANNA MERCIER, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $111.03 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GILD now has a Market Capitalization of 136645705728 and an Enterprise Value of 154071416832. As of this moment, Gilead’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.362 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.226.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GILD is 0.35, which has changed by 0.5646287 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GILD has reached a high of $119.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.87%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.69%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GILD traded on average about 8.42M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5977780 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.25B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.24B. Insiders hold about 0.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.93% stake in the company. Shares short for GILD as of 1749772800 were 22993007 with a Short Ratio of 2.49, compared to 1747267200 on 24676861. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22993007 and a Short% of Float of 1.8499999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GILD is 3.12, which was 3.1 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.02842472The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.95. The current Payout Ratio is 805.23% for GILD, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-13 with an ex-dividend date of 1749772800. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2013-01-28 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 20.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Gilead Sciences, Inc (GILD) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.17, with high estimates of $2.4 and low estimates of $1.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.6 and $7.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.98. EPS for the following year is $8.51, with 27.0 analysts recommending between $10.05 and $6.45.

Revenue Estimates

According to 19 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $6.95B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.27B to a low estimate of $6.74B. As of the current estimate, Gilead Sciences, Inc’s year-ago sales were $6.95BFor the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.39B. There is a high estimate of $7.58B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.2B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GILD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.75BBased on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.88B and the low estimate is $28.7B.