Insider’s View: Deciphering LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The price of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LPLA) closed at $367.03 in the last session, down -0.93% from day before closing price of $370.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.76 million shares were traded. LPLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $372.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $360.755.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LPLA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.02 and its Current Ratio is at 2.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.91.

On June 09, 2025, Redburn Atlantic Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $460.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 09, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $400.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 ’25 when Gates Greg sold 1,500 shares for $382.63 per share. The transaction valued at 573,952 led to the insider holds 20,620 shares of the business.

Gates Greg bought 1,500 shares of LPLA for $573,947 on Jul 03 ’25. On Jun 05 ’25, another insider, Gates Greg, who serves as the Group Managing Director of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $378.87 each. As a result, the insider received 568,300 and left with 22,354 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LPLA now has a Market Capitalization of 29353480192 and an Enterprise Value of 33113802752. As of this moment, LPL’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.568.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LPLA is 0.65, which has changed by 0.5460502 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LPLA has reached a high of $390.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $187.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.67%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.83%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LPLA traded on average about 640.49K shares per day over the past 3-months and 760550 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 79.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.36M. Insiders hold about 0.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.86% stake in the company. Shares short for LPLA as of 1749772800 were 1600011 with a Short Ratio of 2.69, compared to 1747267200 on 1605088. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1600011 and a Short% of Float of 2.01.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for LPLA is 1.20, which was 1.2 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0032390412The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.58.