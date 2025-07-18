Insider’s View: Deciphering Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc (OMEX)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The price of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc (NASDAQ: OMEX) closed at $1.59 in the last session, down -6.47% from day before closing price of $1.7. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.18 million shares were traded. OMEX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.59.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OMEX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 199.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.13 and its Current Ratio is at 0.13.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 31 ’24 when Justh Mark B bought 50,000 shares for $0.64 per share. The transaction valued at 32,235 led to the insider holds 551,124 shares of the business.

Justh Mark B bought 250,000 shares of OMEX for $137,500 on Dec 24 ’24. The Director now owns 501,124 shares after completing the transaction at $0.55 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OMEX now has a Market Capitalization of 53270408 and an Enterprise Value of -7216236. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 71.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -10.3 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.765.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OMEX is -0.75, which has changed by -0.71655107 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OMEX has reached a high of $5.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 131.33%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OMEX traded on average about 14.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1895240 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 29.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.49M. Insiders hold about 15.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.29% stake in the company. Shares short for OMEX as of 1749772800 were 3232971 with a Short Ratio of 0.22, compared to 1747267200 on 1893005. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3232971 and a Short% of Float of 10.7700005.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.

