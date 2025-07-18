Insider’s View: Deciphering Origin Materials Inc (ORGN)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The price of Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ: ORGN) closed at $0.58 in the last session, up 1.44% from day before closing price of $0.57. In other words, the price has increased by $1.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.7 million shares were traded. ORGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6098 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5649.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ORGN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.44 and its Current Ratio is at 9.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 14, 2025, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $1.50 from $2.50 previously.

On August 16, 2024, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $1.35 to $3.

Craig Hallum Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 11, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $2.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 05 ’25 when Lee Joshua C. sold 10,441 shares for $0.85 per share. The transaction valued at 8,926 led to the insider holds 692,944 shares of the business.

Bissell John sold 20,828 shares of ORGN for $17,777 on Mar 05 ’25. The CEO and Director now owns 2,105,402 shares after completing the transaction at $0.85 per share. On Mar 05 ’25, another insider, Plavan Matthew T, who serves as the CFO and COO of the company, sold 9,725 shares for $0.86 each. As a result, the insider received 8,343 and left with 1,510,231 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ORGN now has a Market Capitalization of 86818152 and an Enterprise Value of -3030685. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.101 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.054.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ORGN is 0.84, which has changed by -0.43173075 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ORGN has reached a high of $1.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.51%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -36.04%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ORGN traded on average about 1.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 938640 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 149.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.71M. Insiders hold about 8.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ORGN as of 1749772800 were 2894354 with a Short Ratio of 3.20, compared to 1747267200 on 3491167. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2894354 and a Short% of Float of 1.96.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0