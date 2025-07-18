Insider’s View: Deciphering Raytech Holding Ltd (RAY)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The price of Raytech Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: RAY) closed at $2.53 in the last session, up 4.12% from day before closing price of $2.43. In other words, the price has increased by $4.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.73 million shares were traded. RAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RAY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.22 and its Current Ratio is at 4.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RAY now has a Market Capitalization of 110303192 and an Enterprise Value of -60439796. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.783 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.262.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RAY is -5.16, which has changed by -0.404908 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RAY has reached a high of $3.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.75%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.23%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RAY traded on average about 1.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1234740 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 17.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.21M. Insiders hold about 81.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.42% stake in the company. Shares short for RAY as of 1749772800 were 42896 with a Short Ratio of 0.02, compared to 1747267200 on 331113. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 42896 and a Short% of Float of 1.0699999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0