Insider’s View: Deciphering Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The price of Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE: RSI) closed at $14.74 in the last session, down -1.14% from day before closing price of $14.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.8 million shares were traded. RSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.72.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RSI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.66 and its Current Ratio is at 1.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on June 23, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On February 28, 2025, Susquehanna Upgraded its rating to Positive which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $14.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on May 17, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 08 ’25 when SCHWARTZ RICHARD TODD sold 193,905 shares for $15.39 per share. The transaction valued at 2,984,159 led to the insider holds 1,017,471 shares of the business.

de Masi Niccolo sold 276,163 shares of RSI for $4,183,345 on Jul 07 ’25. The Director now owns 504,547 shares after completing the transaction at $15.15 per share. On Jul 03 ’25, another insider, de Masi Niccolo, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 111,478 shares for $15.10 each. As a result, the insider received 1,683,686 and left with 780,710 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RSI now has a Market Capitalization of 3375179776. As of this moment, Rush’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 190.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.22.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RSI is 1.80, which has changed by 0.46607673 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RSI has reached a high of $16.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.51%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.52%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RSI traded on average about 1.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1344060 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 95.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.95M. Insiders hold about 4.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.85% stake in the company. Shares short for RSI as of 1749772800 were 9580513 with a Short Ratio of 7.71, compared to 1747267200 on 9469733. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9580513 and a Short% of Float of 10.83.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI) is a result of the insights provided by 6.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.34 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.42, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.48 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $249.21M. It ranges from a high estimate of $260M to a low estimate of $236.55M. As of the current estimate, Rush Street Interactive Inc’s year-ago sales were $220.38MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $256.69M. There is a high estimate of $265.89M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $247.62M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $924.08MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.26B and the low estimate is $1.16B.