Insider’s View: Deciphering Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The price of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE: TMHC) closed at $63.02 in the last session, up 1.35% from day before closing price of $62.18. In other words, the price has increased by $1.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.98 million shares were traded. TMHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.405 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.62.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TMHC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.71 and its Current Ratio is at 6.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on May 05, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

On March 06, 2025, Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $55.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 11 ’25 when Terracciano Joseph sold 1,537 shares for $60.75 per share. The transaction valued at 93,373 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

MERRITT DAVID C sold 2,402 shares of TMHC for $153,686 on Feb 25 ’25. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $63.98 per share. On Feb 25 ’25, another insider, MERRITT DAVID C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,402 shares for $63.98 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TMHC now has a Market Capitalization of 6325191168 and an Enterprise Value of 7956931072. As of this moment, Taylor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.951 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.012.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TMHC is 1.54, which has changed by -0.01164037 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TMHC has reached a high of $75.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.43%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.11%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TMHC traded on average about 1.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1157280 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 100.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.67M. Insiders hold about 2.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.78% stake in the company. Shares short for TMHC as of 1749772800 were 3186986 with a Short Ratio of 2.75, compared to 1747267200 on 2214426. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3186986 and a Short% of Float of 4.3999999999999995.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0