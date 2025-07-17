Insider’s View: Deciphering Under Armour Inc (UAA)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The price of Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) closed at $6.69 in the last session, down -2.05% from day before closing price of $6.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8.33 million shares were traded. UAA stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.8865 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.59.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UAA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.25 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on July 02, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On May 07, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $10 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 ’25 when Shadman Mehri sold 16,287 shares for $6.14 per share. The transaction valued at 100,084 led to the insider holds 191,796 shares of the business.

Shadman Mehri bought 16,287 shares of UAA for $100,084 on Jun 03 ’25. On Dec 02 ’24, another insider, Bergman David, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $9.09 each. As a result, the insider received 272,604 and left with 494,210 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UAA now has a Market Capitalization of 2767265024 and an Enterprise Value of 3708492800. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.718 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.973.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UAA is 1.61, which has changed by 0.047976017 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UAA has reached a high of $11.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.61%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.03%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UAA traded on average about 12.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 11098780 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 188.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 188.43M. Insiders hold about 55.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.74% stake in the company. Shares short for UAA as of 1749772800 were 28052109 with a Short Ratio of 2.98, compared to 1747267200 on 30519883. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 28052109 and a Short% of Float of 14.879999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0