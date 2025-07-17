Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 7.47, Down -0.27

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc’s stock clocked out at $7.47, down -0.27% from its previous closing price of $7.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.27 million shares were traded. IVR stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.3647.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IVR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.04 and its Current Ratio is at 0.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Janney on June 06, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On December 06, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $8.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IVR now has a Market Capitalization of 492590464 and an Enterprise Value of 5999592960. As of this moment, Invesco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 85.904.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IVR is 1.68, which has changed by -0.23170733 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IVR has reached a high of $9.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.35%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IVR traded 1.44M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2419990 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 65.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.67M. Insiders hold about 0.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.75% stake in the company. Shares short for IVR as of 1749772800 were 6564745 with a Short Ratio of 4.55, compared to 1747267200 on 7117600. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6564745 and a Short% of Float of 9.98.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.54, IVR has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.20560747The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 20.95. The current Payout Ratio is 247.52% for IVR, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-07 with an ex-dividend date of 1751846400. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2022-06-06 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.