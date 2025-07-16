Investor’s Delight: AEye Inc (LIDR) Closes Weak at 0.97, Down -7.56

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The closing price of AEye Inc (NASDAQ: LIDR) was $0.97 for the day, down -7.56% from the previous closing price of $1.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.48 million shares were traded. LIDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9701.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LIDR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.49 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on November 11, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On October 25, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

On September 23, 2021, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on September 23, 2021, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 ’25 when Tierney Conor B bought 4,500 shares for $0.53 per share. The transaction valued at 2,406 led to the insider holds 177,048 shares of the business.

Husby Jonathon B. bought 36,707 shares of LIDR for $19,998 on Mar 13 ’25. The Director now owns 84,258 shares after completing the transaction at $0.54 per share. On Mar 03 ’25, another insider, Tierney Conor B, who serves as the Treasurer & CFO of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $0.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 14,972 and bolstered with 172,548 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LIDR now has a Market Capitalization of 19032010 and an Enterprise Value of -2048339. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 74.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -8.327 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.064.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LIDR is 2.77, which has changed by -0.4293478 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LIDR has reached a high of $4.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.26%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.25%.

Shares Statistics:

LIDR traded an average of 1.15M shares per day over the past three months and 3294980 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 18.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.31M. Insiders hold about 10.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.14% stake in the company. Shares short for LIDR as of 1749772800 were 999064 with a Short Ratio of 1.14, compared to 1747267200 on 1875698. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 999064 and a Short% of Float of 5.37.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.