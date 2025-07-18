Investor’s Delight: ATIF Holdings Ltd (ZBAI) Closes Weak at 0.57, Down -13.90

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The closing price of ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: ZBAI) was $0.57 for the day, down -13.90% from the previous closing price of $0.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$13.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10.82 million shares were traded. ZBAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8199 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5355.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZBAI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 31.24 and its Current Ratio is at 31.24. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 ’24 when Jun Liu bought 50,500 shares for $0.64 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZBAI now has a Market Capitalization of 9870975 and an Enterprise Value of -2416302. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -3.356 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.909.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZBAI is -0.92, which has changed by -0.4394619 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZBAI has reached a high of $2.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.97%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -36.91%.

Shares Statistics:

ZBAI traded an average of 3.29M shares per day over the past three months and 13284380 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 17.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.03M. Insiders hold about 30.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.07% stake in the company. Shares short for ZBAI as of 1749772800 were 612953 with a Short Ratio of 0.02, compared to 1747267200 on 80223. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 612953 and a Short% of Float of 5.25.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

  ATIF Holdings Ltd, NASDAQ:ZBAI, ZBAI, ZBAI stock

