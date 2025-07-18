Investor’s Delight: Castellum Inc (CTM) Closes Strong at 1.4, Up 5.26

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The closing price of Castellum Inc (AMEX: CTM) was $1.4 for the day, up 5.26% from the previous closing price of $1.33. In other words, the price has increased by $5.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.18 million shares were traded. CTM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.31.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CTM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.93 and its Current Ratio is at 2.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 ’25 when WRIGHT JAY O sold 259,400 shares for $1.07 per share. The transaction valued at 277,558 led to the insider holds 9,023,673 shares of the business.

Fuller Mark C sold 500,000 shares of CTM for $524,000 on May 19 ’25. The Director now owns 6,613,659 shares after completing the transaction at $1.05 per share. On May 19 ’25, another insider, Fuller Mark C, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 500,000 shares for $1.12 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTM now has a Market Capitalization of 127139736 and an Enterprise Value of 86202816. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.912 whereas that against EBITDA is -21.237.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CTM is -3.96, which has changed by 4.825688 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CTM has reached a high of $2.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.70%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.99%.

Shares Statistics:

CTM traded an average of 1.86M shares per day over the past three months and 2459680 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 86.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.44M. Insiders hold about 32.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CTM as of 1749772800 were 699494 with a Short Ratio of 0.29, compared to 1747267200 on 1459143. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 699494 and a Short% of Float of 0.95.

Dividends & Splits

