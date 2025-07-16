Investor’s Delight: Certara Inc (CERT) Closes Weak at 10.41, Down -6.55

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The closing price of Certara Inc (NASDAQ: CERT) was $10.41 for the day, down -6.55% from the previous closing price of $11.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.44 million shares were traded. CERT stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.315.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CERT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.78 and its Current Ratio is at 2.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

On May 08, 2025, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $14.

On February 27, 2025, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.TD Cowen initiated its Buy rating on February 27, 2025, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 02 ’25 when SMITH PATRICK F bought 20,142 shares for $9.73 per share.

SMITH PATRICK F sold 5,409 shares of CERT for $59,661 on Oct 07 ’24. The PRESIDENT, DRUG DEV SOLUTIONS now owns 50,091 shares after completing the transaction at $11.03 per share. On Oct 07 ’24, another insider, SMITH PATRICK F, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 5,409 shares for $11.03 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CERT now has a Market Capitalization of 1688855936 and an Enterprise Value of 2026797824. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.138 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.662.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CERT is 1.44, which has changed by -0.32484847 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CERT has reached a high of $16.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.04%.

Shares Statistics:

CERT traded an average of 1.89M shares per day over the past three months and 1705950 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 161.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 119.58M. Insiders hold about 26.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CERT as of 1749772800 were 8959674 with a Short Ratio of 5.03, compared to 1747267200 on 8512217. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8959674 and a Short% of Float of 7.31.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

At present, 10.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Certara Inc (CERT) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.54 and $0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.46. EPS for the following year is $0.56, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $0.7 and $0.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $106M to a low estimate of $102.9M. As of the current estimate, Certara Inc’s year-ago sales were $93.31MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $104.44M. There is a high estimate of $107.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $102.2M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CERT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $424.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $418.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $421.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $385.15MBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $458.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $467.74M and the low estimate is $450M.