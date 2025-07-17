Investor’s Delight: Destiny Tech100 Inc (DXYZ) Closes Weak at 34.45, Down -10.77

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The closing price of Destiny Tech100 Inc (NYSE: DXYZ) was $34.45 for the day, down -10.77% from the previous closing price of $38.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$10.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.11 million shares were traded. DXYZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.5.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DXYZ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 16 ’25 when Sohail Prasad bought 409,500 shares for $34.45 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DXYZ now has a Market Capitalization of 374812576. As of this moment, Destiny’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.53.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DXYZ is 7.37, which has changed by 1.592668 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DXYZ has reached a high of $77.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.35%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.86%.

Shares Statistics:

DXYZ traded an average of 468.06K shares per day over the past three months and 378830 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 10.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.76M. Insiders hold about 10.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.48% stake in the company. Shares short for DXYZ as of 1749772800 were 1691714 with a Short Ratio of 3.77, compared to 1747267200 on 1326741. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1691714 and a Short% of Float of 15.6.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

  • Destiny Tech100 Inc, DXYZ, DXYZ stock, NYSE:DXYZ

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.