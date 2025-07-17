Investor’s Delight: Destiny Tech100 Inc (DXYZ) Closes Weak at 34.45, Down -10.77

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The closing price of Destiny Tech100 Inc (NYSE: DXYZ) was $34.45 for the day, down -10.77% from the previous closing price of $38.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$10.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.11 million shares were traded. DXYZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.5.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DXYZ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 16 ’25 when Sohail Prasad bought 409,500 shares for $34.45 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DXYZ now has a Market Capitalization of 374812576. As of this moment, Destiny’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.53.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DXYZ is 7.37, which has changed by 1.592668 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DXYZ has reached a high of $77.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.35%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.86%.

Shares Statistics:

DXYZ traded an average of 468.06K shares per day over the past three months and 378830 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 10.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.76M. Insiders hold about 10.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.48% stake in the company. Shares short for DXYZ as of 1749772800 were 1691714 with a Short Ratio of 3.77, compared to 1747267200 on 1326741. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1691714 and a Short% of Float of 15.6.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0