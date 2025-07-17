Investor’s Delight: Elong Power Holding Ltd (ELPW) Closes Weak at 2.04, Down -3.77

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The closing price of Elong Power Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: ELPW) was $2.04 for the day, down -3.77% from the previous closing price of $2.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.69 million shares were traded. ELPW stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.175 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.94.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ELPW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.05 and its Current Ratio is at 0.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ELPW now has a Market Capitalization of 102114440. As of this moment, Elong’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELPW has reached a high of $12.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.10%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -37.69%.

Shares Statistics:

ELPW traded an average of 1.11M shares per day over the past three months and 3606170 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.97M. Insiders hold about 86.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.51% stake in the company.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.

