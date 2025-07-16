Investor’s Delight: Expro Group Holdings N.V (XPRO) Closes Weak at 8.51, Down -6.38

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The closing price of Expro Group Holdings N.V (NYSE: XPRO) was $8.51 for the day, down -6.38% from the previous closing price of $9.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.24 million shares were traded. XPRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.491.

Ratios:

Our analysis of XPRO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.74 and its Current Ratio is at 2.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on July 15, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On May 27, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 ’25 when Whelley Eileen Goss sold 2,712 shares for $8.17 per share. The transaction valued at 22,169 led to the insider holds 44,909 shares of the business.

TROE LISA L sold 2,712 shares of XPRO for $22,169 on Jun 03 ’25. The Director now owns 44,909 shares after completing the transaction at $8.17 per share. On Jun 03 ’25, another insider, Whelley Eileen Goss, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,712 shares for $8.17 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XPRO now has a Market Capitalization of 981977408 and an Enterprise Value of 1014529792. As of this moment, Expro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.374.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for XPRO is 1.19, which has changed by -0.62484527 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XPRO has reached a high of $24.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -26.54%.

Shares Statistics:

XPRO traded an average of 1.13M shares per day over the past three months and 937820 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 116.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.50M. Insiders hold about 1.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.81% stake in the company. Shares short for XPRO as of 1749772800 were 6212525 with a Short Ratio of 5.59, compared to 1747267200 on 5166540. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6212525 and a Short% of Float of 6.84.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Expro Group Holdings N.V (XPRO) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 5.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.41 and $0.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.1. EPS for the following year is $1.06, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $1.24 and $0.98.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $409M to a low estimate of $404.8M. As of the current estimate, Expro Group Holdings N.V’s year-ago sales were $469.64MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $424.11M. There is a high estimate of $438M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $404M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XPRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.71BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.8B and the low estimate is $1.65B.