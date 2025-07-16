Investor’s Delight: Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) Closes Weak at 1507.15, Down -2.58

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE: FICO) was $1507.15 for the day, down -2.58% from the previous closing price of $1547.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.62 million shares were traded. FICO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1550.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1477.125.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FICO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 250.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.11 and its Current Ratio is at 2.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on July 10, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2000.

On May 28, 2025, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $1900.

On April 10, 2025, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2800.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on April 10, 2025, with a $2800 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 08 ’25 when LANSING WILLIAM J sold 2,200 shares for $1780.48 per share. The transaction valued at 3,917,060 led to the insider holds 42,138 shares of the business.

LANSING WILLIAM J sold 3,811 shares of FICO for $5,967,995 on Jul 08 ’25. The President and CEO now owns 44,338 shares after completing the transaction at $1565.99 per share. On Jun 10 ’25, another insider, LANSING WILLIAM J, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 6,010 shares for $1767.82 each. As a result, the insider received 10,624,574 and left with 42,138 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FICO now has a Market Capitalization of 36686594048 and an Enterprise Value of 46897991680. As of this moment, Fair’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 64.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 41.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 25.483 whereas that against EBITDA is 56.695.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FICO is 1.30, which has changed by -0.041956425 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FICO has reached a high of $2402.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1484.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -22.48%.

Shares Statistics:

FICO traded an average of 297.89K shares per day over the past three months and 431020 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 24.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.67M. Insiders hold about 2.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.88% stake in the company. Shares short for FICO as of 1749772800 were 868522 with a Short Ratio of 2.80, compared to 1747267200 on 683277. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 868522 and a Short% of Float of 4.77.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.09. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for FICO, which recently paid a dividend on 2017-03-01 with an ex-dividend date of 1488326400. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2004-03-11 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.