Investor’s Delight: IGC Pharma Inc (IGC) Closes Weak at 0.33, Down -1.62

The closing price of IGC Pharma Inc (AMEX: IGC) was $0.33 for the day, down -1.62% from the previous closing price of $0.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.23 million shares were traded. IGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.346 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3232.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IGC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.68 and its Current Ratio is at 1.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 25 ’24 when Moran James P bought 588,235 shares for $0.34 per share. The transaction valued at 200,000 led to the insider holds 942,402 shares of the business.

PRINS RICHARD K bought 200,000 shares of IGC for $78,200 on Aug 12 ’24.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IGC now has a Market Capitalization of 28028184 and an Enterprise Value of 25503826. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 20.066 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.735.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IGC is 1.47, which has changed by -0.17777777 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IGC has reached a high of $0.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.98%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.63%.

Shares Statistics:

IGC traded an average of 2.43M shares per day over the past three months and 13559270 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 80.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.25M. Insiders hold about 31.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.41% stake in the company. Shares short for IGC as of 1749772800 were 525944 with a Short Ratio of 0.21, compared to 1747267200 on 652904. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 525944 and a Short% of Float of 0.9599999499999999.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

