Investor’s Delight: IO Biotech Inc (IOBT) Closes Strong at 2.0, Up 5.82

The closing price of IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: IOBT) was $2.0 for the day, up 5.82% from the previous closing price of $1.89. In other words, the price has increased by $5.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.92 million shares were traded. IOBT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.76.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IOBT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.32 and its Current Ratio is at 2.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 ’25 when Hunter Heidi bought 15,000 shares for $1.39 per share. The transaction valued at 20,884 led to the insider holds 15,000 shares of the business.

Ahmad Qasim Iftikhar bought 31,350 shares of IOBT for $26,553 on Dec 23 ’24. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 31,350 shares after completing the transaction at $0.85 per share. On Dec 23 ’24, another insider, Zocca Mai-Britt, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 12,500 shares for $0.81 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,120 and bolstered with 49,891 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IOBT now has a Market Capitalization of 131761800 and an Enterprise Value of 56251472.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IOBT is 0.36, which has changed by 0.2781955 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IOBT has reached a high of $1.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 88.46%.

Shares Statistics:

IOBT traded an average of 187.88K shares per day over the past three months and 303440 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 65.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.43M. Insiders hold about 26.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.55% stake in the company. Shares short for IOBT as of 1749772800 were 139277 with a Short Ratio of 0.65, compared to 1747267200 on 167494. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 139277 and a Short% of Float of 0.44.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

At present, 1.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of IO Biotech Inc (IOBT) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.14 and -$1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.14. EPS for the following year is -$0.99, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.98 and -$0.99.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $42.26M and the low estimate is $4.7M.