Investor’s Delight: NET Power Inc (NPWR) Closes Weak at 2.94, Down -6.96

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The closing price of NET Power Inc (NYSE: NPWR) was $2.94 for the day, down -6.96% from the previous closing price of $3.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.94 million shares were traded. NPWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.925.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NPWR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.30 and its Current Ratio is at 23.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on April 23, 2025, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $2 from $3 previously.

On April 10, 2024, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $13.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on April 10, 2024, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 ’25 when AKASH PATEL bought 35,458 shares for $2.31 per share.

Rosser Kelly sold 1,127 shares of NPWR for $2,531 on Apr 03 ’25. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 2,531 shares after completing the transaction at $2.25 per share. On Apr 03 ’25, another insider, PATEL AKASH S., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 7,359 shares for $2.29 each. As a result, the insider received 16,871 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NPWR now has a Market Capitalization of 228516800 and an Enterprise Value of 865356352. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2576.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3461.425 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.671.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NPWR is 0.70, which has changed by -0.682412 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NPWR has reached a high of $14.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.98%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -52.57%.

Shares Statistics:

NPWR traded an average of 1.67M shares per day over the past three months and 1887950 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 77.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.93M. Insiders hold about 58.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.76% stake in the company. Shares short for NPWR as of 1749772800 were 4791648 with a Short Ratio of 3.72, compared to 1747267200 on 3532468. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4791648 and a Short% of Float of 11.63.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0