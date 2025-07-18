Investor’s Delight: One Stop Systems Inc (OSS) Closes Strong at 6.09, Up 3.92

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The closing price of One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ: OSS) was $6.09 for the day, up 3.92% from the previous closing price of $5.86. In other words, the price has increased by $3.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.36 million shares were traded. OSS stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.4 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.73.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OSS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.84 and its Current Ratio is at 3.42. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Alliance Global Partners on November 06, 2024, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $4.50 from $3.25 previously.

On August 11, 2023, Alliance Global Partners Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $2.75.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 13 ’24 when Manko Joseph M. Jr. bought 50,000 shares for $1.94 per share. The transaction valued at 97,000 led to the insider holds 1,149,899 shares of the business.

Manko Joseph M. Jr. bought 25,000 shares of OSS for $49,750 on Aug 14 ’24. The Director now owns 1,174,899 shares after completing the transaction at $1.99 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OSS now has a Market Capitalization of 131478232 and an Enterprise Value of 70327200. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.295 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.383.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OSS is 1.22, which has changed by 1.0443549 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OSS has reached a high of $5.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.37%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 104.05%.

Shares Statistics:

OSS traded an average of 348.61K shares per day over the past three months and 505830 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 21.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.15M. Insiders hold about 20.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.90% stake in the company. Shares short for OSS as of 1749772800 were 162337 with a Short Ratio of 0.40, compared to 1747267200 on 102471. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 162337 and a Short% of Float of 0.84.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0