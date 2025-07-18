Investor’s Delight: Unusual Machines Inc (UMAC) Closes Weak at 11.85, Down -3.66

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of Unusual Machines Inc (AMEX: UMAC) was $11.85 for the day, down -3.66% from the previous closing price of $12.3. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.91 million shares were traded. UMAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.53.

Ratios:

Our analysis of UMAC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.01 and its Current Ratio is at 6.97. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on December 18, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 ’25 when Camden Andrew Ross sold 25,000 shares for $10.00 per share. The transaction valued at 250,000 led to the insider holds 158,500 shares of the business.

Camden Andrew Ross bought 25,000 shares of UMAC for $250,000 on Jun 16 ’25. On May 20 ’25, another insider, Camden Andrew Ross, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 17,500 shares for $5.42 each. As a result, the insider received 94,888 and left with 183,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UMAC now has a Market Capitalization of 297586688 and an Enterprise Value of 208107792. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 42.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 29.778 whereas that against EBITDA is -23.104.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UMAC is 23.33, which has changed by 5.946108 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UMAC has reached a high of $23.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.89%.

Shares Statistics:

UMAC traded an average of 4.10M shares per day over the past three months and 6776800 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 24.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.39M. Insiders hold about 21.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.66% stake in the company. Shares short for UMAC as of 1749772800 were 2982977 with a Short Ratio of 0.78, compared to 1747267200 on 2199211. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2982977 and a Short% of Float of 12.870000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0