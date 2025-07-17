Investor’s Delight: Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) Closes Weak at 50.3, Down -0.08

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The closing price of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VRNS) was $50.3 for the day, down -0.08% from the previous closing price of $50.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.29 million shares were traded. VRNS stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.7221 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.82.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VRNS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.15 and its Current Ratio is at 1.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.34.

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on July 30, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $52 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 04 ’25 when VAN DEN BOSCH FRED sold 6,000 shares for $50.00 per share. The transaction valued at 300,000 led to the insider holds 131,666 shares of the business.

VAN DEN BOSCH FRED bought 6,000 shares of VRNS for $300,000 on Jun 04 ’25. On Nov 13 ’24, another insider, Melamed Guy, who serves as the CFO and COO of the company, sold 91,345 shares for $53.70 each. As a result, the insider received 4,905,444 and left with 504,598 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VRNS now has a Market Capitalization of 5629827584 and an Enterprise Value of 5823978496. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.158 whereas that against EBITDA is -60.735.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VRNS is 0.70, which has changed by -0.0063042045 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VRNS has reached a high of $60.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.32%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.37%.

Shares Statistics:

VRNS traded an average of 1.31M shares per day over the past three months and 1570990 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 112.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.72M. Insiders hold about 4.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.25% stake in the company. Shares short for VRNS as of 1749772800 were 10533814 with a Short Ratio of 7.81, compared to 1747267200 on 10136482. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10533814 and a Short% of Float of 10.71.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

