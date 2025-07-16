Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC)’s Performance

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC) closed the day trading at $10.71 down -1.83% from the previous closing price of $10.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.98 million shares were traded. ATEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.69.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ATEC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.67 and its Current Ratio is at 2.75.

On July 08, 2024, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $19.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on July 08, 2024, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 10 ’25 when Marshall Tyson Eliot sold 1,500 shares for $12.00 per share. The transaction valued at 18,000 led to the insider holds 469,301 shares of the business.

Lish Scott sold 3,982 shares of ATEC for $47,784 on Jul 10 ’25. The CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER now owns 744,936 shares after completing the transaction at $12.00 per share. On Jul 10 ’25, another insider, SCOTT LISH, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 20,833 shares for $11.49 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATEC now has a Market Capitalization of 1565512704 and an Enterprise Value of 2074151040. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.229 whereas that against EBITDA is -57.529.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ATEC is 1.06, which has changed by -0.08087617 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ATEC has reached a high of $13.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.64%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.09%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ATEC traded about 1.73M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ATEC traded about 1494510 shares per day. A total of 146.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.12M. Insiders hold about 25.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ATEC as of 1749772800 were 13230584 with a Short Ratio of 7.75, compared to 1747267200 on 14036535. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13230584 and a Short% of Float of 11.0.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The current assessment of Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) involves the perspectives of 5.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.13, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.38 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $178.85M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $179.6M to a low estimate of $177.81M. As of the current estimate, Alphatec Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $145.57MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $180.76M. There is a high estimate of $184.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $179.2M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $735.49M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $733.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $734.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $611.56MBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $868.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $880M and the low estimate is $860.49M.