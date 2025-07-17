Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)’s Performance

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: CHKP) closed the day trading at $218.07 down -0.32% from the previous closing price of $218.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.51 million shares were traded. CHKP stock price reached its highest trading level at $220.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $216.79.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CHKP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Roth Capital on April 23, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $215.

On April 01, 2025, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $255.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 27, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $230 to $260.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 ’25 when Dor Dorit bought 141,288 shares for $227.80 per share.

Schusheim Sharon bought 9,002 shares of CHKP for $2,101,697 on Jun 09 ’25. On May 12 ’25, another insider, SHWED GIL, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,300,000 shares for $220.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHKP now has a Market Capitalization of 23632027648 and an Enterprise Value of 22410674176. As of this moment, Check’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.606 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.892.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CHKP is 0.60, which has changed by 0.26319408 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CHKP has reached a high of $234.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $169.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.91%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.27%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CHKP traded about 778.66K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CHKP traded about 723000 shares per day. A total of 108.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.79M. Insiders hold about 22.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.25% stake in the company. Shares short for CHKP as of 1749772800 were 3715134 with a Short Ratio of 4.54, compared to 1747267200 on 3265132. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3715134 and a Short% of Float of 4.79.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0