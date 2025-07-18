Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI)’s Performance

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) closed the day trading at $2.66 down -1.48% from the previous closing price of $2.7. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.7 million shares were traded. CHMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CHMI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.06 and its Current Ratio is at 0.06. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Janney on January 02, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on November 10, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12.50 to $10.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 25 ’25 when Cook Sharon L sold 13,000 shares for $3.64 per share. The transaction valued at 47,320 led to the insider holds 19,513 shares of the business.

Cook Sharon L bought 13,000 shares of CHMI for $47,320 on Mar 25 ’25. On Nov 22 ’24, another insider, Lown Jeffrey B, who serves as the President of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $2.58 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,780 and bolstered with 40,128 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHMI now has a Market Capitalization of 88470536 and an Enterprise Value of 1331549568. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 48.409.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CHMI is 1.04, which has changed by -0.2982005 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CHMI has reached a high of $3.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.13%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.14%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CHMI traded about 244.69K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CHMI traded about 292720 shares per day. A total of 32.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.28M. Insiders hold about 1.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.87% stake in the company. Shares short for CHMI as of 1749772800 were 549101 with a Short Ratio of 2.65, compared to 1747267200 on 605164. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 549101 and a Short% of Float of 1.6900001000000002.

Dividends & Splits

CHMI’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.52, up from 0.6 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.22222222The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 16.95.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 3.0 analysts analyze and rate the current performance of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.55 and $0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.54. EPS for the following year is $0.64, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $0.65 and $0.62.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $2.25M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.8M to a low estimate of $1.5M. As of the current estimate, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation’s year-ago sales were $167kFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.48M. There is a high estimate of $3.05M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.7M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHMI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29kBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.18M and the low estimate is $11.5M.