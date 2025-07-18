Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Elevance Health Inc (ELV)’s Performance

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Elevance Health Inc (NYSE: ELV) closed the day trading at $302.45 down -12.22% from the previous closing price of $344.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$12.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.39 million shares were traded. ELV stock price reached its highest trading level at $332.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $296.39.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ELV, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

On March 17, 2025, Argus Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $450.

Stephens Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on January 22, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $520 to $440.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 24 ’25 when Kaye Mark sold 4,588 shares for $424.82 per share. The transaction valued at 1,949,074 led to the insider holds 18,977 shares of the business.

Kaye Mark bought 4,588 shares of ELV for $1,949,051 on Apr 24 ’25. On Mar 10 ’25, another insider, Penczek Ronald W, who serves as the CAO & Controller of the company, sold 443 shares for $415.13 each. As a result, the insider received 183,903 and left with 1,847 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ELV now has a Market Capitalization of 68334047232 and an Enterprise Value of 84347518976. As of this moment, Elevance’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.461 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.576.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ELV is 0.61, which has changed by -0.38520086 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ELV has reached a high of $567.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $335.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -19.79%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.32%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ELV traded about 1.81M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ELV traded about 2151040 shares per day. A total of 225.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 225.56M. Insiders hold about 0.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.78% stake in the company. Shares short for ELV as of 1749772800 were 2503358 with a Short Ratio of 1.40, compared to 1747267200 on 2606814. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2503358 and a Short% of Float of 1.11.

Dividends & Splits

ELV’s forward annual dividend rate is 6.68, up from 6.6 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.01915542The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.2. The current Payout Ratio is 25.39% for ELV, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-10 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-06-10. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-06-01 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Elevance Health Inc (ELV) is the result of assessments by 19.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $8.66, with high estimates of $10.14 and low estimates of $7.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $36.12 and $33.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $34.48. EPS for the following year is $39.3, with 19.0 analysts recommending between $41.6 and $38.38.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $48.26B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $49.72B to a low estimate of $46.95B. As of the current estimate, Elevance Health Inc’s year-ago sales were $43.22BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $48.68B. There is a high estimate of $49.83B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $47.82B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ELV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $198.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $189.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $194.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $175.2BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $208.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $210.94B and the low estimate is $205.88B.