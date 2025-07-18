Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Equinor ASA ADR (EQNR)’s Performance

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Equinor ASA ADR (NYSE: EQNR) closed the day trading at $25.73 down -0.08% from the previous closing price of $25.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.43 million shares were traded. EQNR stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.43.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EQNR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.27 and its Current Ratio is at 1.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EQNR now has a Market Capitalization of 65278554112 and an Enterprise Value of 73319661568. As of this moment, Equinor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.687 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.91.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EQNR is 0.57, which has changed by -0.021150291 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EQNR has reached a high of $28.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.94%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.06%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EQNR traded about 4.03M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EQNR traded about 3510470 shares per day. A total of 2.73B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.53B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.88% stake in the company. Shares short for EQNR as of 1749772800 were 19037984 with a Short Ratio of 5.21, compared to 1747267200 on 20716748. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19037984 and a Short% of Float of 2.3.

Dividends & Splits

EQNR’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.41, up from 1.44 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.055922333The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.61.

  • EQNR, EQNR stock, Equinor ASA ADR, NYSE:EQNR

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.