Equinor ASA ADR (NYSE: EQNR) closed the day trading at $25.73 down -0.08% from the previous closing price of $25.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.43 million shares were traded. EQNR stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.43.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EQNR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.27 and its Current Ratio is at 1.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EQNR now has a Market Capitalization of 65278554112 and an Enterprise Value of 73319661568. As of this moment, Equinor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.687 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.91.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EQNR is 0.57, which has changed by -0.021150291 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EQNR has reached a high of $28.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.94%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.06%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EQNR traded about 4.03M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EQNR traded about 3510470 shares per day. A total of 2.73B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.53B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.88% stake in the company. Shares short for EQNR as of 1749772800 were 19037984 with a Short Ratio of 5.21, compared to 1747267200 on 20716748. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19037984 and a Short% of Float of 2.3.

Dividends & Splits

EQNR’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.41, up from 1.44 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.055922333The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.61.