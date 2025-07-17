Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Inotiv Inc (NOTV)’s Performance

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ: NOTV) closed the day trading at $1.86 up 0.27% from the previous closing price of $1.85. In other words, the price has increased by $0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.69 million shares were traded. NOTV stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.76.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NOTV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.93 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on May 14, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $3.75 from $11.50 previously.

On February 09, 2024, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $3 to $11.50.

On July 20, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $9.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on July 20, 2023, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 01 ’25 when Neff R Matthew sold 2,000 shares for $1.81 per share. The transaction valued at 3,621 led to the insider holds 151,102 shares of the business.

Neff R Matthew sold 2,000 shares of NOTV for $5,246 on Jun 02 ’25. The Director now owns 153,102 shares after completing the transaction at $2.62 per share. On Jun 02 ’25, another insider, Neff R Matthew, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,000 shares for $2.60 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NOTV now has a Market Capitalization of 63724816 and an Enterprise Value of 494817408. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.989.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NOTV is 4.01, which has changed by -0.14601767 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NOTV has reached a high of $6.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.96%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -35.41%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NOTV traded about 582.93K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NOTV traded about 334110 shares per day. A total of 34.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.59M. Insiders hold about 13.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.69% stake in the company. Shares short for NOTV as of 1749772800 were 2966215 with a Short Ratio of 4.97, compared to 1747267200 on 2367856. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2966215 and a Short% of Float of 9.21.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0