Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT)’s Performance

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE: LBRT) closed the day trading at $11.22 down -8.48% from the previous closing price of $12.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.84 million shares were traded. LBRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.13.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LBRT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 75.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.91 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on July 15, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On April 21, 2025, TD Cowen reiterated its Hold rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $13.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on April 08, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $11.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 02 ’25 when Stock Michael sold 5,000 shares for $16.00 per share. The transaction valued at 80,000 led to the insider holds 755,614 shares of the business.

Stock Michael bought 5,000 shares of LBRT for $80,000 on Apr 02 ’25. On Mar 07 ’25, another insider, Christopher A. Wright, who serves as the Former Officer of the company, bought 666,618 shares for $15.20 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LBRT now has a Market Capitalization of 1817123968 and an Enterprise Value of 2398658304. As of this moment, Liberty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 42.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.568 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.954.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LBRT is 0.67, which has changed by -0.44625115 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LBRT has reached a high of $24.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -30.09%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LBRT traded about 2.91M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LBRT traded about 2525540 shares per day. A total of 160.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.79M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.63% stake in the company. Shares short for LBRT as of 1749772800 were 7268124 with a Short Ratio of 2.92, compared to 1747267200 on 7946899. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7268124 and a Short% of Float of 6.45.

Dividends & Splits

LBRT’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.31, up from 0.3 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.02446982