Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Myriad Genetics, Inc (MYGN)’s Performance

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

Myriad Genetics, Inc (NASDAQ: MYGN) closed the day trading at $5.0 down -4.21% from the previous closing price of $5.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.65 million shares were traded. MYGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.975.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MYGN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.71 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on May 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 11 ’24 when DIAZ PAUL J sold 15,000 shares for $22.93 per share. The transaction valued at 343,950 led to the insider holds 962,378 shares of the business.

DIAZ PAUL J bought 15,000 shares of MYGN for $343,950 on Oct 11 ’24. On Aug 21 ’24, another insider, Ancona Margaret, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 11,538 shares for $27.82 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MYGN now has a Market Capitalization of 460887008 and an Enterprise Value of 555261888. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.668 whereas that against EBITDA is -19.016.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MYGN is 1.92, which has changed by -0.8094195 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MYGN has reached a high of $29.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.63%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -58.82%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MYGN traded about 2.30M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MYGN traded about 1059680 shares per day. A total of 92.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.40M. Insiders hold about 5.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.77% stake in the company. Shares short for MYGN as of 1749772800 were 8383042 with a Short Ratio of 3.25, compared to 1747267200 on 7920881. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8383042 and a Short% of Float of 12.839999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0