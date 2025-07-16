Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)’s Performance

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) closed the day trading at $0.27 down -3.56% from the previous closing price of $0.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.63 million shares were traded. OPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2669.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OPI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.55 and its Current Ratio is at 9.55. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on March 07, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $14 from $16 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OPI now has a Market Capitalization of 18999860 and an Enterprise Value of 2314676992. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.861 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.406.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OPI is 1.56, which has changed by -0.8923077 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OPI has reached a high of $3.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -70.02%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OPI traded about 1.08M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OPI traded about 817940 shares per day. A total of 70.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.57M. Insiders hold about 1.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.77% stake in the company. Shares short for OPI as of 1749772800 were 4136656 with a Short Ratio of 3.57, compared to 1747267200 on 3861000. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4136656 and a Short% of Float of 5.94.

Dividends & Splits

OPI’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.04, up from 0.04 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.14393666The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 14.13.