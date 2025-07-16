Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Papa John’s International, Inc (PZZA)’s Performance

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

Papa John’s International, Inc (NASDAQ: PZZA) closed the day trading at $44.03 down -6.12% from the previous closing price of $46.9. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.8 million shares were traded. PZZA stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.57.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PZZA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.72 and its Current Ratio is at 0.86.

On April 22, 2024, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Sell and also lowered its target price recommendation from $65 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 14 ’24 when Coleman Christopher L. bought 2,250 shares for $44.75 per share. The transaction valued at 100,680 led to the insider holds 35,069 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PZZA now has a Market Capitalization of 1441471744 and an Enterprise Value of 2558526976. As of this moment, Papa’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.282.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PZZA is 1.13, which has changed by 0.053459167 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PZZA has reached a high of $60.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.32%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PZZA traded about 1.15M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PZZA traded about 1012130 shares per day. A total of 32.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.10M. Insiders hold about 1.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 117.61% stake in the company. Shares short for PZZA as of 1749772800 were 4126019 with a Short Ratio of 3.35, compared to 1747267200 on 3905593. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4126019 and a Short% of Float of 17.26.

Dividends & Splits

PZZA’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.30, up from 1.84 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03923241The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.19. The current Payout Ratio is 72.48% for PZZA, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-19 with an ex-dividend date of 1747612800. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2013-12-30 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Papa John’s International, Inc (PZZA) is currently drawing attention from 14.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.98 and $1.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.72. EPS for the following year is $2.26, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $2.45 and $2.18.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $515.48M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $525M to a low estimate of $506M. As of the current estimate, Papa John’s International, Inc’s year-ago sales were $507.89MFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $524.69M. There is a high estimate of $535M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $515.08M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PZZA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.06BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.23B and the low estimate is $2.13B.