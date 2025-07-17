Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Regenxbio Inc (RGNX)’s Performance

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) closed the day trading at $8.5 up 3.16% from the previous closing price of $8.24. In other words, the price has increased by $3.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.54 million shares were traded. RGNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.28.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RGNX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.93 and its Current Ratio is at 2.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on February 11, 2025, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $14 from $38 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 ’25 when Mills Kenneth T. sold 20,602 shares for $7.91 per share. The transaction valued at 163,046 led to the insider holds 475,103 shares of the business.

KENNETH MILLS bought 20,602 shares of RGNX for $154,927 on May 12 ’25. On Dec 30 ’24, another insider, VITTAL VASISTA, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 20,041 shares for $7.41 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RGNX now has a Market Capitalization of 428303936 and an Enterprise Value of 277473504. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.771 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.963.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RGNX is 1.10, which has changed by -0.35840708 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RGNX has reached a high of $15.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.40%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RGNX traded about 1.05M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RGNX traded about 576310 shares per day. A total of 50.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.66M. Insiders hold about 9.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.67% stake in the company. Shares short for RGNX as of 1749772800 were 5512274 with a Short Ratio of 5.83, compared to 1747267200 on 6303414. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5512274 and a Short% of Float of 13.29.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 6.0 analysts analyze and rate the current performance of Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.08, with high estimates of $2.6 and low estimates of -$1.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.7 and -$3.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.23. EPS for the following year is -$1.52, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $0.99 and -$4.4.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $40.87M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $142.89M to a low estimate of $20M. As of the current estimate, Regenxbio Inc’s year-ago sales were $22.3MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $110.02M. There is a high estimate of $222M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RGNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $425.21M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $150M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $335.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $83.33MBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $283.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $482.9M and the low estimate is $91.84M.