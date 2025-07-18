Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Resources Connection Inc (RGP)’s Performance

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

Resources Connection Inc (NASDAQ: RGP) closed the day trading at $5.34 up 1.33% from the previous closing price of $5.27. In other words, the price has increased by $1.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.62 million shares were traded. RGP stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.225.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RGP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 63.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.63 and its Current Ratio is at 2.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on November 15, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $58 from $49 previously.

On June 19, 2020, Sidoti started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 21 ’25 when White David P sold 5,204 shares for $5.26 per share. The transaction valued at 27,352 led to the insider holds 24,331 shares of the business.

Patel Bhadreskumar bought 9,900 shares of RGP for $50,003 on Apr 07 ’25. The COO now owns 131,099 shares after completing the transaction at $5.05 per share. On Apr 04 ’25, another insider, Carlile Roger D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $5.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 126,500 and bolstered with 50,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RGP now has a Market Capitalization of 176590064 and an Enterprise Value of 131640016. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.235 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.657.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RGP is 0.64, which has changed by -0.5027372 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RGP has reached a high of $12.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.24%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RGP traded about 211.89K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RGP traded about 219400 shares per day. A total of 33.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.77M. Insiders hold about 3.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.46% stake in the company. Shares short for RGP as of 1749772800 were 475570 with a Short Ratio of 2.68, compared to 1747267200 on 669966. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 475570 and a Short% of Float of 1.47.

Dividends & Splits

RGP’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.49, up from 0.56 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.10626186The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.51. The current Payout Ratio is 90.24% for RGP, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-23 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-06-23. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-03-02 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.11 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.53, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.53 and $0.53.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $134.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $137M to a low estimate of $132M. As of the current estimate, Resources Connection Inc’s year-ago sales were $148.2MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $135M. There is a high estimate of $135M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $135M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RGP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $548.62M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $543.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $546.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $632.8MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $564.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $580M and the low estimate is $549.52M.