Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG)’s Performance

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE: STNG) closed the day trading at $43.74 up 2.15% from the previous closing price of $42.82. In other words, the price has increased by $2.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.72 million shares were traded. STNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.2.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of STNG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.39 and its Current Ratio is at 2.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on October 23, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $65 from $90 previously.

On July 21, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $60 to $45.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 30, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $55.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 ’25 when Lauro Filippo bought 100,000 shares for $52.82 per share.

Rayner Merrick James Forbes bought 5,000 shares of STNG for $275,725 on Jan 16 ’25. On Nov 26 ’24, another insider, Avella Christopher John, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 24,667 shares for $51.74 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STNG now has a Market Capitalization of 2231452928 and an Enterprise Value of 2281420800. As of this moment, Scorpio’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.139 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.02.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for STNG is -0.06, which has changed by -0.41250002 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, STNG has reached a high of $78.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.26%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.12%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, STNG traded about 1.02M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, STNG traded about 1609190 shares per day. A total of 49.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.27M. Insiders hold about 13.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.87% stake in the company. Shares short for STNG as of 1749772800 were 2361020 with a Short Ratio of 2.14, compared to 1747267200 on 2592184. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2361020 and a Short% of Float of 4.9200002.

Dividends & Splits

STNG’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.60, up from 1.6 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.037365716The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.2. The current Payout Ratio is 11.61% for STNG, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-03-07 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-05-30. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2019-01-18 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.