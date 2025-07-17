Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Snail Inc (SNAL)’s Performance

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

Snail Inc (NASDAQ: SNAL) closed the day trading at $1.4 down -7.28% from the previous closing price of $1.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.53 million shares were traded. SNAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.33.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SNAL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.84 and its Current Ratio is at 0.84. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNAL now has a Market Capitalization of 52099180 and an Enterprise Value of 45769664. As of this moment, Snail’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.506 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.011.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SNAL is 0.48, which has changed by 0.56179774 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SNAL has reached a high of $3.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.45%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.37%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SNAL traded about 96.10K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SNAL traded about 59500 shares per day. A total of 8.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.07M. Insiders hold about 78.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.73% stake in the company. Shares short for SNAL as of 1749772800 were 27394 with a Short Ratio of 0.28, compared to 1747267200 on 43090. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 27394 and a Short% of Float of 0.33000002.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0