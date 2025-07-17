Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST)’s Performance

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST) closed the day trading at $36.69 up 0.88% from the previous closing price of $36.37. In other words, the price has increased by $0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.71 million shares were traded. TWST stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.75.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TWST, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.24 and its Current Ratio is at 4.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on December 13, 2024, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On June 04, 2024, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $53.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 17, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $45.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 09 ’25 when Laponis Adam sold 2,449 shares for $38.15 per share. The transaction valued at 93,420 led to the insider holds 103,569 shares of the business.

Laponis Adam bought 2,449 shares of TWST for $93,419 on Jul 09 ’25. On Jul 02 ’25, another insider, Cho Dennis, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 125 shares for $36.19 each. As a result, the insider received 4,524 and left with 104,612 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TWST now has a Market Capitalization of 2198321664 and an Enterprise Value of 2027465856. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.831 whereas that against EBITDA is -15.465.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TWST is 2.38, which has changed by -0.35560858 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TWST has reached a high of $60.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.45%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.45%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TWST traded about 1.12M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TWST traded about 909820 shares per day. A total of 59.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.69M. Insiders hold about 5.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.96% stake in the company. Shares short for TWST as of 1749772800 were 10308992 with a Short Ratio of 9.89, compared to 1747267200 on 10616307. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10308992 and a Short% of Float of 19.43.

Dividends & Splits

