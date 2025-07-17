JELD-WEN Holding Inc’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 4.13, Down -3.73

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The closing price of JELD-WEN Holding Inc (NYSE: JELD) was $4.13 for the day, down -3.73% from the previous closing price of $4.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.91 million shares were traded. JELD stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4084 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.08.

Ratios:

Our analysis of JELD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.12 and its Current Ratio is at 1.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on January 08, 2025, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $9 from $15 previously.

On February 15, 2024, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $22.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 06 ’25 when Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 150,000 shares for $4.26 per share. The transaction valued at 639,030 led to the insider holds 13,250,853 shares of the business.

Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 25,100 shares of JELD for $128,007 on Apr 24 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 13,131,300 shares after completing the transaction at $5.10 per share. On Apr 23 ’25, another insider, Turtle Creek Asset Management , who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 2,856 shares for $5.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 14,566 and bolstered with 13,111,295 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JELD now has a Market Capitalization of 352284864 and an Enterprise Value of 1516468096. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.422 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.909.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for JELD is 1.64, which has changed by -0.71875 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, JELD has reached a high of $17.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -47.97%.

Shares Statistics:

JELD traded an average of 2.02M shares per day over the past three months and 1331570 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 85.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.17M. Insiders hold about 2.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.05% stake in the company. Shares short for JELD as of 1749772800 were 3865976 with a Short Ratio of 1.38, compared to 1747267200 on 5015304. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3865976 and a Short% of Float of 9.4.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0