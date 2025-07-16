Kaltura Inc (KLTR)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.6 million shares were traded. KLTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.69.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KLTR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.95 and its Current Ratio is at 0.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on December 20, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $1.50 from $2 previously.

On April 17, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $2.75 to $1.75.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 02 ’25 when Doherty John N. sold 14,828 shares for $1.97 per share. The transaction valued at 29,211 led to the insider holds 1,479,874 shares of the business.

Doherty John N. bought 14,828 shares of KLTR for $29,656 on Jul 02 ’25. On Jun 03 ’25, another insider, Doherty John N., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 40,118 shares for $2.23 each. As a result, the insider received 89,463 and left with 1,494,702 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KLTR now has a Market Capitalization of 265760880 and an Enterprise Value of 294407552. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.627 whereas that against EBITDA is -24.273.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KLTR is 1.09, which has changed by 0.44166672 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KLTR has reached a high of $2.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.95%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.30%.

Shares Statistics:

KLTR traded an average of 316.20K shares per day over the past three months and 243190 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 154.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.70M. Insiders hold about 48.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.70% stake in the company. Shares short for KLTR as of 1749772800 were 1123282 with a Short Ratio of 2.49, compared to 1747267200 on 951580. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1123282 and a Short% of Float of 1.06.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0