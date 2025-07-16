Kinetik Holdings Inc (KNTK)’s Day in Review: Closing at 41.05, Down by -1.25

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

After finishing at $41.57 in the prior trading day, Kinetik Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNTK) closed at $41.05, down -1.25%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.57 million shares were traded. KNTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.5399 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.1.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KNTK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 732.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.66 and its Current Ratio is at 0.66.

On April 29, 2025, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $49.

On January 10, 2025, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $64.Scotiabank initiated its Sector Outperform rating on January 10, 2025, with a $64 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 04 ’25 when ISQ Global Fund II GP LLC sold 4,262,090 shares for $44.16 per share. The transaction valued at 188,213,894 led to the insider holds 1 shares of the business.

ISQ Global Fund II GP LLC bought 4,262,090 shares of KNTK for $194,564,408 on Jun 04 ’25. On Mar 17 ’25, another insider, ISQ Global Fund II GP LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,044,519 shares for $52.66 each. As a result, the insider received 55,004,371 and left with 657,583 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KNTK now has a Market Capitalization of 2500868608 and an Enterprise Value of 11878614016. As of this moment, Kinetik’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.495 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.698.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KNTK is 3.05, which has changed by -0.040175498 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KNTK has reached a high of $67.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.72%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -20.33%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1156130 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 60.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.24M. Insiders hold about 35.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.93% stake in the company. Shares short for KNTK as of 1749772800 were 2848488 with a Short Ratio of 3.36, compared to 1747267200 on 4043695. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2848488 and a Short% of Float of 6.510000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, KNTK’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.09, compared to 3.09 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.07433245The current Payout Ratio is 297.70% for KNTK, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-04-25 with an ex-dividend date of 1745539200. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2022-06-09 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.61 and $1.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.22. EPS for the following year is $2.69, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $2.98 and $2.15.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $447.27M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $536.98M to a low estimate of $393.33M. As of the current estimate, Kinetik Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $359.46MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $515.23M. There is a high estimate of $699.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $435.02M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KNTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.48BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.25B and the low estimate is $1.9B.