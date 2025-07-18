Knightscope Inc (KSCP)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.58 million shares were traded. KSCP stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.0.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KSCP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.06 and its Current Ratio is at 2.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on January 30, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KSCP now has a Market Capitalization of 56590004 and an Enterprise Value of 27037052. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.358 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.073.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KSCP is 1.74, which has changed by -0.4719472 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KSCP has reached a high of $28.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.78%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.78%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KSCP traded 310.15K shares on average per day over the past three months and 621800 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 6.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.51M. Insiders hold about 5.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.57% stake in the company. Shares short for KSCP as of 1749772800 were 591336 with a Short Ratio of 2.23, compared to 1747267200 on 690372. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 591336 and a Short% of Float of 9.0100005.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0