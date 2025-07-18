Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR (LGHL)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 3.91, Up 11.40

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR’s stock clocked out at $3.91, up 11.40% from its previous closing price of $3.51. In other words, the price has increased by $11.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.64 million shares were traded. LGHL stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LGHL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.67 and its Current Ratio is at 0.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LGHL now has a Market Capitalization of 2106121 and an Enterprise Value of 4670724608. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -821.152.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LGHL is 2.26, which has changed by -0.80101526 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LGHL has reached a high of $20.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -38.07%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LGHL traded 892.72K shares on average per day over the past three months and 763600 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 14.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.54M. Insiders hold about 24.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.18% stake in the company. Shares short for LGHL as of 1749772800 were 54923 with a Short Ratio of 0.16, compared to 1747267200 on 56584. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 54923 and a Short% of Float of 10.7200004.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0