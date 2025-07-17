Lowe’s Cos., Inc (LOW)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 216.6, Up 0.74

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

As of close of business last night, Lowe’s Cos., Inc’s stock clocked out at $216.6, up 0.74% from its previous closing price of $215.01. In other words, the price has increased by $0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.57 million shares were traded. LOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $216.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $212.559.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LOW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.19 and its Current Ratio is at 1.01.

On November 08, 2024, Telsey Advisory Group Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $275 to $305.

On October 22, 2024, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $323.Bernstein initiated its Outperform rating on October 22, 2024, with a $323 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 ’25 when Dupre Janice sold 1,560 shares for $224.38 per share. The transaction valued at 350,039 led to the insider holds 36,350 shares of the business.

Janice Marie Dupre bought 1,560 shares of LOW for $350,039 on Jun 10 ’25. On Jun 03 ’25, another insider, PRYOR JULIETTE WILLIAMS, who serves as the EVP, CLO & Corp. Sec. of the company, sold 1,130 shares for $227.50 each. As a result, the insider received 257,077 and left with 31,898 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LOW now has a Market Capitalization of 121390874624 and an Enterprise Value of 160284311552. As of this moment, Lowe’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.926 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.846.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LOW is 0.89, which has changed by -0.07706356 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LOW has reached a high of $287.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $206.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.34%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.52%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LOW traded 2.63M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2543810 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 560.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 559.79M. Insiders hold about 0.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.46% stake in the company. Shares short for LOW as of 1749772800 were 8842479 with a Short Ratio of 2.75, compared to 1747267200 on 9013327. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8842479 and a Short% of Float of 1.5800001000000001.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.6, LOW has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.021394353The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.68. The current Payout Ratio is 37.24% for LOW, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-04-23 with an ex-dividend date of 1753228800. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2006-07-03 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.